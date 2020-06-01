Lady Gaga and Beyoncé have become manifest to the crisis of racial in the United States

The murder of George Floyd, a black man was accused of having used counterfeit money, in the hands of a white policeman in the city of Minneapolis, in the USA, the following, generating protests and outrage across the country. Lady Gaga and Beyoncé have joined their voices in support of the motion as to the “Black Lives Mater” (“the Lives of Black Matter), and asking for the media’s extreme anti-racism. The winds died on the last day of the 25th.

Gaga just posted a long message on his social networks, saying that he did not want to contribute to the generation of more violence, but rather to seek a solution to eliminate once and for all that it’s called “racism and the systemic” (which you can read in full at the end of the article). “Now is a critical time for the black community to be supported by all of the other communities, so that we can stop something that is intrinsically wrong,” he told the star in a different part of the text.She, too, made a violent charge against the president of the united states, Donald Trump, who called him a fool and a racist.

Beyonce-if manisfestou a video on Instagram. “We need to get justice for George’s Career,” he said. “All of us have witnessed the assassination of it in the full light of day. We are shocked and disgusted. We can’t “normalize” the pain.”

“I’m not just talking about the black ones. If you are white, black, brown or any other ethnicity, I’m pretty sure that if you feel hopeless, when you bear witness to the racism that is going on in the U.s. right now.”

“I’ve had enough of the murders, with no sense of a human being. It comes to see that people of color are less than human. You can’t take your eyes off. He is all of our family and humanity. It is also our home, because he’s a fellow american,” he said. “Many times we have seen these violent murders will not have any consequence,” he added, “Yes, somebody has been indicted, but the justice is still far away”.

The star concluded by making a plea: “please, sign the petition, and please continue to pray for peace, compassion, and healing for our country. Thank you very much.”. On the website of the artist, there are a number of petitions that can be signed by anyone who wants to engage in a fight.

To read the full text of the message posted by Lady Gaga:

“I’ve got a lot to say about this, but it’s the first thing I want to talk about it, I’m afraid that anything I can say to incite more anger, even though that’s precisely the emotion is consistent. I do not wish to contribute to more violence, I want to contribute to a solution. I am so outraged at the death of George’s Career and with the death of the exponentially, the lives of many black women over the hundreds of years that they have been taken away from us in this country as a result of the rac-systems, and systems of corrupt officials who support them.

The voices of the black community have been silenced for far too long and that silence has proven to be deadly over and over again. And it doesn’t matter what you do to protest, they are welcomed without any concern for the many leaders who pretend to protect them. Every day, people in America are racist, that’s a fact.

Now is a critical time for the black community to be supported by all of the other communities, so that we can stop something that is intrinsically wrong, by the grace of God, or whatever creator you believe it or not.

We’ve known for a long time, that the president, Trump has failed. He has served as the most powerful being in the world, but it provides just the ignorance and prejudice that, while the lives of black women continue to be made. We do know that he is a fool and a racist since he took office. It is making a system that is already deeply ingrained in the racism and the work that is racist, and we all can see what is going on.

It’s time for a change.

I ask people to speak kindly to, to speak out with passion, inspiration, and print, the importance of this matter to the systems that keep us sick, to die, and at the time of the people who love them.

WE are to show our love for the black community. As a white woman and may be legally privileged, and I make an oath to support it. As a community of the privileged, we did not do enough to fight racism and defend people who are being killed by it.

This is not justice. This is an epic tragedy that defines our country, and it has been around for a very long time. I’m sorry. I’m angry about it. And I will use the words you can find to try and communicate what needs to change in the most effective manner, and non-violent as possible for me.”

Source: Well