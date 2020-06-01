Lady Gaga on new album: ‘it Was a severe depression, and the music has saved me’ | Amazing

By
Amanda Cerny
-
0
6


The correspondent’s Carolina Cimenti has interviewed Her at her home in Los Angeles, california, before the quarantine started in the United States. Days after that meeting, the world has moved on, and now Lady Gaga has become a sort of ambassador of social distancing. Just posted pictures from their own quarantine, social networks, and organized the “life of lives”, a mega-concert with the participation of artists from all over the world on the 18th of April, which has raised more than$ 127 million to the fight against the pandemic. Check out the interview in the video above.

Listen to the podcast-Fantastic!

READ MORE:  After four years of waiting, Selena Gomez new hard drive announced | music
Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here