Look of the Day: Millie Bobby Brown, wore floral dress-vintage, and we love it!

Soniya Jaiswal
The production was superfofa <3

For Sofia Duarte

18 nov 2019, 10: 30 am

Millie Bobby Brown with a flower-print dress, vintage

Millie Bobby Brown floral dress-vintage (Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)

Millie Bobby Brown bet this dress with a floral print on the vibe, very vintage, and we are so in love! In the template, the midi in light-blue color, it has cracks on the sides, in addition to the fabric, franzidinho in the region of the neck that is on-trend at the moment. To complete the retro look, the actress Stranger Things picked up a heel in purple with a bow and it made a slight cowlick in the hair, while the earrings of the rhinestone gave it a touch of fashion-forward. Just beautiful!


News
Millie Bobby Brown




