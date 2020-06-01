Look of the Day: Millie Bobby Brown, wore floral dress-vintage, and we love it!

Millie Bobby Brown with a flower-print dress, vintage Millie Bobby Brown with a flower-print dress, vintage

Millie Bobby Brown bet this dress with a floral print on the vibe, very vintage, and we are so in love! In the template, the midi in light-blue color, it has cracks on the sides, in addition to the fabric, franzidinho in the region of the neck that is on-trend at the moment. To complete the retro look, the actress Stranger Things picked up a heel in purple with a bow and it made a slight cowlick in the hair, while the earrings of the rhinestone gave it a touch of fashion-forward. Just beautiful!



