Regina Coeli: to have the courage to become a better person than before

I could not be more symbolic-and-meaningful Regina Coeli it marked the site of the Pope Francis to the faithful gathered in St. Peter’s Square, which for the first time since the beginning of march, the Feast of Pentecost.

And when you say goodbye to the present, on the Sunday of spring, and the temperature is cool and before you say the traditional, “please, please, don’t forget to pray for me…. Good lunch and good-bye,” the Holy Father said that we are as much in need of the light and the power of the Holy Spirit. The Church has no need to walk to the concorde, and courageous, witness to the Gospel, and we need the whole human family, to come out of this crisis more united, not more divided.

The traditional security protocols for entry into St. Peter’s Square, and round you now the preventive health measures the spread of the coronavirus, that is, to sanitize their hands with alcohol gel, to keep at a safe distance, and the use of masks. To meet the demands of a society that tends to grow slowly and to give more fluidity to the line at times of social distancing, we have installed new metal detectors under the colonnades of St. Peter’s church.

“My dear brothers and sisters, good morning! Now that the plaza is open, we can always come back. It’s a pleasure.”

In the Gospel of St. John, proposed by the liturgy of the day inspired by the keynote address by the Holy Father. In fact, the reading brings us back to the night of the Passover, and it shows the risen Jesus appearing in the upper room where the disciples had taken refuge. “He has also set himself in their midst and said to them, “peace be with you!””

The community is not reconciled, you are not ready for the mission

The first words spoken by the Risen lord: “peace be with you” – said the Pope – are to be regarded as more than just a greeting

“Express your forgiveness, then the forgiveness is granted to those disciples of jesus who, as a matter of fact, the one they had left. These are words of reconciliation and forgiveness. And we also, when we wish peace to others, we are giving you the for forgiveness, and also asking for forgiveness. Jesus offers you his peace, it is precisely these disciples when they are afraid, they are believing what they saw, namely, the empty tomb, and the estimate of the witness of Mary Magdalene and the other women. Jesus forgives you, he forgives you always, and brings his peace to his friends. Don’t forget that Jesus never tires of forgiving. It is we that tire of asking for forgiveness.”

So, when you forgive others, and to gather disciples around him, Jesus made them one Church, his Church, and that it is a community that is reconciled and is ready for the mission. When a community is not reconciled, you are not ready for the mission.”

“The encounter with the risen Lord gives us a new twist in the lives of the apostles into courageous witnesses.”

All of this is geared to the mission of

The Pope then recalled the words of Jesus, who follow him, “As the Father has sent me, even so I send you” – do you understand that the church is sent to continue the mission which the Father entrusted to Jesus, “so send I you”: “this is not the time to be of the same or remember, missing the “good old days” spent with the Master.” And it says:

The joy of the resurrection is a challenge, but it is a joy to construction, and that it should not be held for you. On the Sunday of the easter season, we hear for the first time in that same episode, after the encounter with the disciples on the road to Emmaus, so is the good Shepherd, the rhetoric of parting and the promise of the Holy Spirit, all of it is directed to the strengthening of the faith of the disciples – and our own – in terms of the mission.

And it is precisely to enhance the mission – said the Pope – that Jesus gives to his Apostles with his Spirit: “he Breathed on them and said, “Receive ye the Holy Ghost”:

The Holy Spirit is the fire that burns away all sin and create the men and women in the new; it is the fire of love with which the disciples will be able to “set fire” to the world, the love of hierarchy, which gives priority to the little ones, the poor, the marginalized … In the sacraments of Baptism and Confirmation, we receive the Holy Spirit with his gifts of wisdom, understanding, counsel, fortitude, knowledge, piety, and fear of the lord.”

Out of the protective walls

With this latest gift, in particular, stressed the pope, “it is precisely the opposite of the fear before it paralyzed the disciples, ” it is the love of the Lord is sure, his mercy and his grace, that is, the confidence of being able to follow in the direction He indicated, no, you will never miss your presence and your support:

The feast of Pentecost, a renewed awareness that we live in a life-giving presence of the Holy Spirit, and He gives us the courage to go outside of the walls, the protectors of our “upper chambers” of the grupinhos, without sitting in a quiet life or to close-in on the habits and act in this way.

To rise higher then our thoughts, our beliefs of Mary, and she was standing there, with his apostles, when he was in the Holy Spirit, protagonist of the first to brave the experience of Pentecost, let us pray to her in order to get to the Church, that ardent spirit as a missionary.

Humanity must get out of this crisis more united, not more divided

After the recitation of the Regina Coeli, the Pope reminded us all that never goes out of a crisis like this.

We need both the light and the power of the Holy Spirit. The Church needs to walk in harmony, and to courageously bear witness to the Gospel. And the whole of the human family, the need to get out of this crisis more united, not more divided. Did you know that in a crisis like this does not come out the same as before; if it comes out, or the best or the worst. May we have the courage to change, to be better, to be better than before, and be able to build a positive view of the immediate aftermath of the pandemic.