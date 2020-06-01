Rolling Stone magazine · Gal Gadot surprised staff members of the hospital ‘in disguise’ as Wonder Woman

The actress and the heroine of the DC spoke to the women, who wear the clothes, to cheer up the patients, and to empoderarem

In the midst of a pandemic of the coronavirusesseveral hospital employees wear t-shirts to the game to cheer the patients. To pay tribute to the professionals Gal Gadotactress of the Wonder Woman he made a surprise appearance in a video call, and the result was amazing. The information that is in the I.

Four health workers have been surprised by the Gal Gadot during the interview, the Good Morning America. The actress has appeared in the online video to talk to all the nurses, all dressed in t-shirts with the symbols of the Wonder Woman.

“You are the champions of the truth. Well, thank you. You guys are risking their lives for others, and I get emotional thinking about it. You are a true inspiration,” said the actress in the movie.

In the interview, the women spoke of the feeling of wear of the Wonder Woman. They explain that the suit gives a real sense of power, in addition to being good for patients, because they can identify with the heroine.

Check it out at the time when the actress surprised all the staff, from the minutagem 1:00 pm:

