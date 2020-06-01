Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow, divorce from the actor in the new Star Wars trailer for Another Story

By
Soniya Jaiswal
-
0
2


Netflix announced on Tuesday, the 20th, the two trailers of Another Story, ” the film that brings out Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow from the Marvel comics, and Adam Driver Kylo Ren in the franchise, Star Wars: clone Wars. Check it out below.

In the movie, the stars, living with a couple who are in a troubled marital relationship. Previous, however, to focus on the role of Adam, the Driver, Charlie, and Nicole, who is played by Scarlett Johansson, love on your ex-partner.

Recommended content:

Why is the world frozen? We respond to the mystery of the Express of to-Morrow

The cast-starring with Laura Dern, Alan Alda and Ray Liotta. Another Story, this is a movie by Noah Baumbach.

“An incisive, compassionate portrait of a marriage, and that in the end, a family that stays together”, says the Sign in the film.

In addition to the previous, the Series has also released a poster for the film. Check it out below along with the video.

See also:

Why is she Obsessive crush on one of the most hated in Hollywood

Another Story comes in the second half of the Series.

READ MORE:  The debut of the Black widow, is postponed on account of the coronavirus
Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here