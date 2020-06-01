Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow, divorce from the actor in the new Star Wars trailer for Another Story

Netflix announced on Tuesday, the 20th, the two trailers of Another Story, ” the film that brings out Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow from the Marvel comics, and Adam Driver Kylo Ren in the franchise, Star Wars: clone Wars. Check it out below.

In the movie, the stars, living with a couple who are in a troubled marital relationship. Previous, however, to focus on the role of Adam, the Driver, Charlie, and Nicole, who is played by Scarlett Johansson, love on your ex-partner.

Recommended content: