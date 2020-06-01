Scarlett Johansson runs away from a reply on the return of a great hero in the MCU

By the time the movie’s The Black Widow it was announced, many were left confused, after all, the character died in Avengers: Ultimatum. However, the feature film will explore the past, Natasha Romanoff before she join the Avengers, and many fans began to wonder who else was in the movie.

Among the big bets on it was the return of Robert Downey, Jr. as Tony Stark, the character also died in the Ultimatum. A few months ago was shared with a photo where you can see a man who looks like Downey Jr. getting on a plane, and soon, the rumors have appeared that he was in a scene from the movie of the Black Widow. However, it has been discovered that these photos were from a scene in the novel, the Love of a Mother, who was in the photo, it was Murilo Benício.

After a long period of time without the news that the Assassin would show up in the movie, a new rumor came about because of the one scene in the trailer with the Black Widow, where it is seen by the acronym AIM, is a crime organization that has been present in the plot of Iron Man 3. Even though the connection with the movie of 2013, yet there have been no confirmations that the hero, played by Robert Downey, Jr. it appeared in a new movie in the Marvel universe.

According to a story from Deadline, new information has emerged about the involvement of Tony Stark in the Black Widow. In an interview, Scarlett Johansson was asked if Robert Downey Jr. it would be in the movie, and she just smiled, not confirming nor denied the information. And then she ran away from a response, saying: “this Is a movie about forgiving oneself and accepting the decisions that are made by you. It’s more in-depth than anything we’ve done before.”

The Black widow is set to make his debut on the 29th of this month. In addition to Johansson, the cast of the film will feature David Harbour, Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, Olivier Richters, and O. T. Fagbenle. The direction is by Cate Shortland.

