The murder of a former security of the negro, George Floyd in the United States has been coupled with a series of demonstrations against racism in the country, and celebrities to declare their support for the movement antirrascista.

One of them was the singer Selena Gomez, who has already shared your story, file a petition to ask for justice in the case of George’s Career. She also shared a picture and said that he has spent the last 24 hours, trying to handle the situation.

“Anything you say can recover from what has happened. But we can all do, and we need to make sure to take action. The lives of many black women that were taken away from us for a very long time. They deserve the best. They deserve to be listened to. All we need to do better, and do not be silent as this injustice continues,” he said.