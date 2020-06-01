Selena Gomez has designed a bikini to conceal the scar from a kidney transplant

Selena Gomez

Krahs

Since the time it was submitted to a transplant of the kidney, and in the fall of 2017, which Selena Gomez proved to be honest about the insecurity that this produced. In particular, with regard to the scar that was left. In spite of everything, she was learning to accept the new look and feel, and shows himself to be more and more comfortable – which is not to say that all of a sudden, all those fears are gone.

In partnership with her friend Theresa Minguswho has launched a new range of swimwear called Krahs, Mexico has designed a three-piece limited edition: only a part of the top and bottom of a bathing suit, all of them in the red or in the black.

In a video promoting the new brand, she said: “The model I’ve drawn, and one of them, it was a part of a low-waist rise with a belt. I was referred to a kidney transplant, and I like the bathing suits of the disfarcem of the scar, and to me, they make you feel comfortable“.

After the collaboration, it came back with the brand Puma, and Spain had already said, in an interview with Elle: “Sometimes, I get so insecure. I have ups and downs and weird, but in general, I just want people to wear what makes you feel comfortable“.

Here are the designs for the artist, one of the following: