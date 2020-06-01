Selena Gomez is seen in the series thus far, and it leaves fans worried

According to the New York Post, Selena Gomez seemed to be drunk at the recent American Music Awards.

In a video recently discovered in the singer, seemed to be walking the red carpet at the series thus far, and at a certain point it almost fell off.

The former actress of Disney, I was wearing the shoulder-length hair and a mini strapless dress from the spring collection to 2020 the Trends on the red carpet of the awards ceremony. She matched her sexy outfit with a diamond necklace.

Later on, she wore a little black dress just to stand-up collar and long sleeves for her performance, where she performed her new song Lose You to Love Me, and that she was inspired by her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber.

The singer was criticised for her performance on the stage, and in response to the criticism, a source said that she had a ‘panic attack’ before you go up to sing.

In the video, let the fans worried. Some people say that it just was unbalanced, however, some have acknowledged that she has admitted in the past that she had problems with drinking and driving. Selena received a kidney transplant in the fall of 2017 to her friend, Francia Raisa, due to complications from lupus.

Subsequently, I’ve heard that the girls had been arguing, when France no longer follows Selena on social media. They say that in France he was disappointed with Selena because she’s not taking care of his new kidney, while continuing to drink alcohol. However, they have seemingly repaired their relationship.