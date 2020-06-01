Selena Gomez proves that it surpassed Justin Bieber’s on-Look at Her Now

Selena Gomez came with everything in the world of the music!!! Following the release of the hit song No You to Love Me, Better it surprised the fans by releasing another single.
The singer, who has received rave reviews even Taylor Swiftreleased on Thursday, the 24th, the song and the official video of the Look at Her Now.
“And here is my special gift to you, to all my people!“she wrote on the social networking site. “I created this with the Apple just for you. You’ve been through it all with me, and I thank you to help me to make it better. Look at Her Now, it is available“.
With its light-colored, and many of the dance moves, the video is certainly emitted a vibration that is different from the emotions that are associated with the video No You to Love Me. However, the letter is honest and powerful, yet shows the pain of a breakup.
In the beginning, Selena sings: “They fell in love in the summer is A little bit crazy about each other Bright, up to one hour of Seeming to be good until it is / Was the lover of truth / it’s also up to him to take another man, when she found The confidence levels have dropped a lot“.
While it was acknowledged that -“it is, of course, that was very sad“the star-he had that -“he is happy to have shied away from getting a shot“.
“It took a few years to soak up the tears“she’s still singing. “But look at it now, give it a go“.
Near the end, Selena says,”does she know that you love, and if you want to“.
Although she did not cite any name in the hit song, many fans feel that the letter is in reference to her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber.
In the novel, the two became public in 2011, making it the “her first lover of the truth“. Over the next few years, they broke up and made up a couple of times. It seemed as if they had been given up for good in 2014.
However, Selena and Justin bieber back together by the end of 2017 at the earliest, after her break up with The Weeknd. They came back in 2018 and, currently, the singer is married to Hailey Bieber.
During the time they had spent together, many rumours have rolled over and Justin has cheated on Selena. As a result, some fans have interpreted the lyrics about “the levels of trust have fallen“on the basis of these claims.
In general, the No You to Love Me and Look at Her Now they appear to complement each other. “I’ve always felt that those two songs that were released in succession was completed, the story of how one can get back on their feet, regardless of the challenges life brings you. Turning off the noise, and that she is living her life on her termsit, ” said the star in a statement to the Rolling Stone Magazine.