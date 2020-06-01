Selena Gomez proves that it surpassed Justin Bieber’s on-Look at Her Now

Selena Gomez came with everything in the world of the music!!! Following the release of the hit song No You to Love Me, Better it surprised the fans by releasing another single.

The singer, who has received rave reviews even Taylor Swiftreleased on Thursday, the 24th, the song and the official video of the Look at Her Now.

“And here is my special gift to you, to all my people!“she wrote on the social networking site. “I created this with the Apple just for you. You’ve been through it all with me, and I thank you to help me to make it better. Look at Her Now, it is available“.

With its light-colored, and many of the dance moves, the video is certainly emitted a vibration that is different from the emotions that are associated with the video No You to Love Me. However, the letter is honest and powerful, yet shows the pain of a breakup.