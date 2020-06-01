Selena Gomez responds to Cole Sprouse’s about a crush that I had for him

In the past week Selena Gomez they visited the old school in which he studied, and ended up indulging in what I had two major crushes as a child: Cole Sprouse and one other little boy named Juan. In a post on his Instagram, the singer showed the walls of pichadas of which must be in the bathroom of his old college, where she wrote, “Selena and belongs to Cole Sprouse and, just below it he drew a heart with the name “Selena + Juan” inside of it.

In the caption of the post, the singer and actress joked: “it does appear to my heart, it was well split up between Juan and Cole Sprouse when I was about 11 years old.” Lol. Those who never have, have you?

It so happens that Cole and saw the post from the fellow, and he made a comment even more hilarious. “You were always putting Juan in front of me,” he said. And now, almost a week later, Yes, responded to your comment on your former crush! “That’s good,” she said with an emoji laughing. We love the interaction!

It is worth noting that the first kiss as Selena turned out to be with his twin brother, Cole, Dylan, during the filming of a scene for the Zack and Cody: Twins in Action.

