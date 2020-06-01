Selena Gomez revealed that she had been crying from the hitch, with the music of Billie Eilish

And we’ll understand you Better, we’ve all wept when they heard the music, Billie!

In an interview with the The Podcast the Apple’s Music, Beats1, Selena Gomez turned out to be a big fan of the music of the Was Eilish and also, that you admire a lot as a singer-songwriter.

Better set up a play list on the platform of the stream, on which it placed a number of songs from great artists like Rihanna and her best friend, Taylor Swiftand one of the songs on this list, it was “Everything I Wanted To“ of Was Eilishduring the Podcast, she revealed that she had cried to the point of sobbing when you listen to the song for the first time, for the sake of the truths it revealed about the industry of music.

“I just cried, because I do this a long time ago and kind of, wow, this is so true. {…} She has earned all she has achieved and she has. She is an amazing artist, incredible.

