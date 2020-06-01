Selena Gomez says her first kiss was one of the worst of his life

Want to have your first kiss with a person, but you end up with kissing your twin brother it looks like a story than a novel. But that’s basically what happened to Selena Gomez, 27, in the real world. The singer is featured in the sixth (6) in the program to Kelly Clarkson, who was in love with Cole Sprouse, but it just ended up kissing your twin brother, Dylan.

It all happened during the filming of “Zack and Cody: Twins on Board” (the Disney Channel), starring the brothers. In the episode in Service was a special guest, the singer has kissed Dylan Sprouse even like a brother to him. “One of the worst days of my life,” he said, in a tone of banter, for a Career.

Clarkson was surprised by the fact that it is the product of the Service is given in the scene. “Your first kiss was with an actor, and a stranger.”, he said when he said that this is a profession with very funny stories. The episode was first broadcast in 2006.

Cole Sprouse make up the cast of the series is the north american “Riverdale” since the fall of 2017, in the role of one of the characters, Jughead Jones. His twin brother, Mike, would walk away from the screens, and engages with their brand, the All-Wise Meadery. Already in Spain, has recently launched its brand new full-length studio album, “the Rare”.