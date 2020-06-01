Selena Gomez wants to have dinner with the Others Eilish and her brother: “I want to be a part of the family”

Selena Gomez Was Eilish? That he can do. Recently, Selena took part in an interview with the famous so question the Finneas O’connell, the brother and the producer of the singer’s “Bad Guy,” and he made a suggestion. How about a dinner with them?

“First of all, thank you for making this album, I think it’s impossible. Second, I want to make a claim. We’re going to leave!!! I want to be a part of the family, and we are able to have a dinner party?”, it, ” she said.

Finneas has responded to the invitation and he accepted! He also had high praise for the singer: “Yes, this answer is easy. We watched the pilot of ‘The Wizards of Waverly Place’ on the previous night, and she hasn’t aged a day, it’s unbelievable. I’m a big fan, I’d love to do a song with her.”

Selena revealed to you that I would love to be invited to dinner with the Others Eillish, and his brother, Finneas, and the producer has already accepted an invitation from the singer! We’re going to get the look, one? @selenagomez @billieeilish @finneas pic.twitter.com/oMk8HI1M2f — Selena Gomez Brasil (@selenagomezbr) December 18, 2019 at the latest

Recently, the producer, and she said that it was the inspiration for Selena’s on-hit, “the Bad Guy”, referring to the finale of “Wizards of Waverly Place”. “You know what, that’s literally it, is it? It is not all in the same song, but basically it’s The Wizards of Waverly Place,” she said.