Simon Pegg speaks about the appeal of Star Trek, and Marvel comics, in the movie theaters

Created by Gene Roddenberry and launched in 1966, star Trek is a franchise of science fiction’s most popular and brought in many stories that are told through tv shows and movies. Simon Pegg it is part of this vast universe, where he played the character of Montgomery “Scotty” Scott in three movies of the Star Trek universe. Recently, the actor has given an interview to Collider where he spoke of the Star Trek films, and also talked about the difference in the appeal that the franchise has, in comparison with the films of the Marvel universe.

Simon Pegg once said: “The fact is that the appeal of the Star Trek universe is a little more niche than that, the appeal of the Marvel movies, which earn the huge sums of money, and have it appeal to a very, very large, and they do it very well. I think Star Trek is only a little bit more of a niche, so it’s not going to hit that kind of number. So, the obvious thing to do would be not to go for this spectacle of mass, so something that is a little more restrained in the vein of the original series. Yes, that would be one thing, the bright thing to do, and I’m sure it has probably already been discussed … You and it is a little bit more. Maybe the TV will be in a better place in which to [Star Trek] now. Television has evolved a great deal. It has become something that is very contemporary, with a point in the film. It’s just viewed in a different way. It is not a scope is reduced.

The Star Trek universe at the present time there are two series, the Discovery, and captain Picard can be seen on CBS All Access. The future is being produced in two series, Strange New Worlds, which will be focused on the characters of Spock and Pike, in addition to the animated series from the Lower Deck.

In the latest of Simon Pegg’s Inheritance, is a drama film, which is set to debut in June of this year. The short film has been directed by Vaughn Stein and the cast also includes Lilly Collins, Chace Crawford, Connie Nielsen, and Patrick Warburton.

