Skylar Grey releases a cover of the hit song “goosebumps” from Travis Scott, listen

By
Amanda Cerny
-
0
10


The singer affiliated with the label Interscope Recordsshe is a more pop Skylar Grey we came up with something unusual at this end of the week. Inspired by the smash hit “goosebumps” in the Travis Scottthe artist has released a cover of the official to him.

The song, which was produced by the Skylar, also all instrumental in the re-created of 0. Check it out in its entirety below:



