Sophie Turner wears the look that Taylor Swift wore at the Oscars In 2016 – She

+



Sophie Turner with Joe Jonas in 2019, and Taylor Swift come on stream in 2016 (Photo: Playback/Instagram and Getty Images)

Would you say that your ex and your husband is one of her style references? Since Sophie’s Death he would answer “yes” to this question. On Saturday (the 17th), the day of Game of Thrones and The X-Men. it was the celebration of the birthday of Joe Jonas wearing a dress that Taylor Swift had chosen to go to the party in the post-Oscar Vanity Fair at the end of 2016.

+ Album of the trip, the honeymoon, Sophie Turner, and Joe Jonas

The model in question is a major challenge along with Alexandre Vauthier with a slit neckline and deep, that it worked out for both the event and the show of three years ago, as well as the conclusion of the last end of the week, which had a 007 theme.

+ Taylor Swift talks about the controversy, sexism in the entertainment industry, and the fights with Katy Perry, Kim and Kanye west’s

To wit: Sophie and Joe got married in may of this year, after announcing the engagement in the fall of 2017. Taylor’s long live the queen ” as soon as the singer’s July, and October of 2008.

Sophie Turner chose the site for the celebration of 30 years of Joe Jonas (Photo: Playback/Instagram)