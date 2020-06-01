Taylor Swift is named artist of the decade and beat the record at the American Music Awards | Music

Taylor Swift won six awards at the American Music Awards (AMA) Sunday, surpassing the record of Michael Jackson, and did not make any direct mention of the controversial contention that it conflicts with their former record label.

Swift won the biggest award of the night, entertainer of the year, and the other four as well. She has also been honored as artist of the decade, raising its total to 29 and Love them, but the organizers of the event, a figure that rises to 24 in Jackson.

“All that matters to me are the memories I have with you, the staff, the fans, over the years,” Swift said in a speech in Los Angeles after a display marked by the great successes of his career.

The hope was that a Swift procedure on a long-term dispute with the executive, Scooter Braun who is the owner of the copyright to all of the first six albums from the singer since she signed with a new record label in the year 2018.

Week in Pop, #64:, Taylor, Swift’s, and its businesses enter into the war

In the past week, Swift has accused Braun of denying permission for her to sing her own song at the awards ceremony.

The issue has gained a new chapter when the employer has alleged that his family had received numerous death threats and after that a pop star has asked that his 122-million followers on Instagram let Scott “you know how they feel” about the ban. READ MORE: artists and activists in the academy awards

On Sunday, however, she did not mention the matter, even though you have started your presentation, dressed in a white shirt emblazoned with the name of their old albums.

“This year, for me, it was too much. It has been a lot of good, it’s been in a lot of trouble real,” she said, without any detail.

The 2 the 2 Was Eilish strike a pose with trophies at the American Music Awards Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Was Eilish strike a pose with trophies at the American Music Awards Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The new girl Was Eilish, 17-year-old, took home two statues for the home for the best breakthrough artist, and best new artist in the alternative rock.

The results come after a successful year with his hit song “Bad Girl” at the top of the charts in the United States. “You did all of this happen to you”, thank Eilish for the fans.

Selena Gomez has opened up on the occasion of their first live performance on TV, two years later, after undergoing a kidney transplant by the year 2017, and to fight against anxiety and depression.