Taylor Swift is the first artist to receive the award for woman of the decade by Billboard

Singer and songwriter Taylor Swift will receive the award for woman of the decade by Billboard magazine, the music’s more respected in the world. The ceremony’s Women in Music takes place on the 12th of December, in Los Angeles, the strange thing is, that on the following day, the 13th of December they will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of the artist’s work. He is the first artist to receive this award. The publication also praised the singer for getting out the news, stating that it is “one of the musicians the most talented of all-time.

In the course of the year for 2010, Taylor Swift has achieved many professional accomplishments – among them, the five albums (all released by her in 2010) than they were at the top of the charts around the world and three world tours for the stadiums and crowds. The artist has also won two awards, Billboard’s Woman of the Year, the elected woman of the year. Taylor has already led to many trophies, a Grammy for the house, including including Album of the Year for Fearless, and 1989; and to collect the titles in awards such as the Academy of Country Music Awards, American Country Awards, American Music Awards, Awards, MTV and Teen Choice Awards as well as Billboard Awards.

The 14th annual event, the profits are still going to pay homage to several of the other female artists such as Alanis Morissette, Brandi Carlile, and Nicki Minaj.

In the next year, Taylor will come to Brazil for the first time on the tour, with two shows confirmed at St. Paul’s, the performances take place at the Allianz Park on the 18th and 19th of July. Tickets for the first date are already sold out. Previously, the artist will only be presented here in a pocket-concert, invitation-only, 2012.