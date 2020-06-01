Taylor Swift shows off her transformation into Tyler Swift in the behind the scenes video for “The Man”

Taylor Swift has unveiled the video behind-the-scenes of the music video for “The Man”. The video, directed by the artist herself, Taylor’s bought in contact with the team’s characterization of a “Look What You Made Me Do to make it to the main character, he’s Swift.

“I had no idea of the work that they do with their body, so that you may be different. I had to fill the muscles under it all, and I don’t even want to speak about that,” he said, laughing. “This is a program of the family” joked.

In the video, you can see that Taylor has already featured Tyler’s been talking about. The contrast of what you see, is a man with the voice and attitude of the singer, it’s interesting. Check it out:

“The Man” is the new single from the album, “Lover,” and is a critique of how society distinguishes between men and women. There are several references to the singer’s career, and a stir involving the ” Big Machine record label, Scooter Braun, Scott Borchetta, and also in the documentary, “Miss Americana”.