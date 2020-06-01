The actor of ‘Friends’ shows that he is not talking with Jennifer Aniston for the last 15 years – Monetary

+



James Michael Tyler as Gunther, and Jennifer Aniston as Rachel in a scene from “Friends” (Photo: Handout)

Jennifer Aniston apparently does not have the time to keep as many “friends”. The actor, James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther, is the employee of Central Perk in the series ‘Friends’ has revealed this week that he and Aniston are not talking to each other since the show ended in 2004. The character of Tyler was obsessed with Rachel Green, but the actor seems to be so upset about the fact that he and Jennifer Aniston had lost touch after the season finale.

James Michael Tyler (Picture: Getty Images)

“I don’t see Jennifer from the wrap party [da série], to be honest. 15 years since it ended,” said Tyler at the The Daily Star. “She lives in a different town. I’m not going to get to the outside of the house and wait for her to come out and say hello. It would be kind of weird,” joked. The actor also said that he sees no problem in losing contact with Jennifer, and that actors tend to follow different paths when the projects come to an end.

On the other hand, Aniston has remained very close to that of some of his former co-stars of the cast, especially Courteney Cox. On the 25th anniversary of the release of the ‘Friends’ that the series has returned to the headlines with stories of behind-the-scenes, and many of the posts in blast from the fans on social media. Recently, the Daily Mail reported that Jennifer Aniston had to lose 13 pounds before the start of filming for the series started in 1994.

The actress is Lisa Kudrow in a scene from the series “Friends” (Photo: Playback)

Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, and her classmates into Friends (Photo: Playback/Instagram)