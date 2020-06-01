The actors are confined: 6 films that take place in a single setting

Very low budget and lots of creativity. This is a recipe for a movie made almost exclusively on a single scenario. In this list we have selected a few examples of this. Find out more about them and where to watch them.

1 – Rear Window (1954)

Where to watch it. Google Play, YouTube Movies, Play

A professional photographer breaks his leg and goes on to follow the lives of the neighbors, the the window until you suspect in a murder. Six years ago, the director, after his mother’s death he had made Feast Of The Diabolicalthat also happens to be almost exclusively in-house.

2 Twelve Men and Judgment (1957)

Where to watch it. iTunes Movies Play

In a the living roomOf 12 jurors debating a murder case. The decision has to be unanimous, but one of them did not want to convict the defendant. The 96-minute film in only three of them are different. And it’s a masterpiece.

3 – Buried Alive (2010)

Where to watch it. YouTube

Kidnapped by terrorists, ” Paul (Ryan Reynolds) wakes up inside of a the coffinwith only a cell phone and a lighter. All of the 94 minutes and take place inside of, even so, the movie is great.

4 – Locke (2013)

Where to watch it. The Google Play store and YouTube

Written in eight nights, with the show, Ivan (Tom Hardy) on a road trip to the car. He needs to call his wife to tell each other. Other actors, such as Tom Holland’s, participating only with their voices.

5 – Dogville (2003)

Where to watch it. Google Play and YouTube

Even though it’s the story of a small, fictional town of the U.S., the film by Lars von Trier is set in a the stagewith the hazards on the ground around the home, such as a piece of theatre. And when her.

6. My Dinner with Andre (1981)

Where to watch it. Replacement, and YouTube)

Sitting around on a the table in the restauranttwo friends an actor and a theater director, as they discuss life and art. Recorded at a derelict hotel, it cost only$ 1.2 million in present value terms.