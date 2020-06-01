The artist puts Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson in the reboot of the original Resident Evil

The reboot of Resident Evil, the movie is going to happen, but at this moment, there are no confirmations about the cast of the film, which is directed by Johannes Roberts.

It was for this reason that the artist’s BossLogicexpert on this kind of stuff, and decided to imagine both players on the UCM in the lead roles in the reboot, Chris Evans, and Scarlett Johansson. Now look at:

Would you like to see the two actors in an adaptation of the original Resident Evil 2? Evans, in the role of Leon, and Johansson, in the role of Claire?

In addition to the new adaptation of the original Resident Evil, which is the successor to the franchise’s six movies, with Milla Jovovich as the lead character, there is also a game-unheard of in the series, which will be presented on the 9th of September, even though she had been brought up in some of the details regarding the same.

Pedro Ferreira is the producer of the content from the dvd for the Uk. You can follow him on Twitter