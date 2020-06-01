The Critical CHiPs: The Movie

CHiPs – The Movie is based on the television series of the same name, which aired from 1977 to 1983. The original told the story of two police officers on the road who solved the crimes, and if you would start making a mess on the roads of California. The version that was released recently on Netflix and it has a little of the source material, but it adds to it, a lot of action and plenty of humor besteirol.

The play tells the story of an FBI agent assigned to infiltrate the team, the rangers-road to Los Angeles, with the purpose of finding out the corruption within the organization. At the same time, an ex-professional biker can join the company and become a partner of a secret agent. Welcome to the worlds different, personalities opposite, the pair have to join forces to catch a gang of bank robbers that comes to terrorizing the west.

The plot is full of clichés, from the eyes to the meetings. If the original went due to the good humor and positive messages in their episodes, and the boot replaced all for jokes in poor taste, sexual organs, and women with very little clothes on. Not that this is the kind of humor do not laugh at it, but the purists will hate it. The action scenes are plenty, but they are weak in general, and in the direction of the Dax Shepard (Against Blast) are lazy and don’t have a sign of creativity, to make it worse If it was still the screenplay writer of this piece, you a little excited about it as the movie of the action and pull a few laughs for a comedy. Maybe it’s the build-up of the functions to be defeated If you are. The best part of her job is the work in which it is clear that the actor/director/screenwriter, if you had a lot of fun, and made a character out of a ham that is “home” perfectly to the time a comic by Michael Penã Man (the Ant), who has fun on stage. The cast as a whole is one of the few good things in the long. Of the many entries, the film features Kristen Bell (The Good Place), it is by far the best, with a lot of the time on the screen, it’s the one that kicks off the laughs with his character.

In summary, honest, CHiPs – The Movie is not a homage to the original series, but for those who enjoy the humor besteirol, and it has 100 free minutes a comedy, it should appeal to with your have taken bobonas on the way to 5th grade.