The daughter of Dwayne Johnson, did not believe that he has dubbed the character of Moana

Dwayne Johnson, the famous, The Rock, fell in love with the internet users to appear on social networks, with a daughter, Tiana! For those who don’t know, the actor that is responsible for giving a voice to the character’s first Time on film, Moana, and even went as far as to sing their original songs, such as the iconic You’re Welcome. But, in spite of your best efforts, it seems that he is unable to convince the few who plays with the figure of the most entertaining in the production of the Series.

In a video posted on Instagram, The Rock”, was filmed with his daughter showing that he is not able to make him believe that he is a part of the animation. For the record, it’s so cute and funny.

In the recording, he appears singing his song, and, in the end, he asks the girl:

Your dad’s for the first Time?

And Tiana does not have. Rock tries a second time, and the answer is the same.

The artist, then, is an expression of the frustration out and puts the music to start playing again.