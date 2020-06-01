The day of the Child. Children are the most memorable from the film

By
Stuart Swopes
-
0
4


The robots were created as human beings, the wise men, the friends of the creatures of the planet, or the owners of a candy factory. This The day of the Childplease remember all young people the characters that we scored at all in any way.

The roles played by children in the movies are always loved by the audience, who turns out to see the world through their eyes. However, in the midst of the hundreds of cartoon characters for the children, there are a few that somehow got etched in the mind of the viewer for all eternity. The It Facts he made a check of this character, so that in the Day of the Child, and don’t miss an afternoon run.

KevinSozinho is in the House

All alone in the House the Day of the Child
Macaulay Culkin’s Kevin in Home Alone

It’s no wonder this is one of the first in the list. Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) was presented to the public in 1990, and since then, it has always filled our screens for the Portuguese people on Christmas, to the delight of some and boredom of others. Be that as it may, the main character of the All alone in the House, Chris Columbus, was one of the names of the character’s most easily recognized by several generations. His plans are brilliant, and frolics in order to protect your home, they remained in the memory of the audience.

It, E. T. – The Extra-Terrestrial

It (Henry Thomas) is a young child who can boast of having experienced an event that none of us are going to experience. When I returned to the house later to pick up the pizza, he finds out a the game tucked away in the shed up the tools. When you get to know the creature, it will quickly form an emotional bond so strong. In between the jokes and the harassment, It is, and the brothers do all they can to ET don’t get caught by the agents of the government, and so you can go back to his home planet.

In The Harry Potter Series, In The Harry Potter Series

Harry Potter is Children's Day
Photo: Play/The D. R

A young mage who has survived the curse, “the one whose name cannot be spoken” I couldn’t get out of it. In The Harry Potter Series it was presented to the reading public in 1997, but in 2001 it came to the screen in order to be one of the children, the most famous in the world of the film. After losing their parents, and spend their childhood was terrible, with her uncle and aunt, Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) is taken to a school for magic, Hogwarts. In between the adventures, the challenges, and, in conjunction with the friends of Ron (Rupert Grint), and The series (Emma Watson), learns the secrets of magic, and the story of his own.

David, Artificial Intelligence

The character comes from the mind of Steven Spielberg, from a design by Stanley Kubrick on the possibility of creating machines with emotions. After the planet Earth has been dominated by the rise of sea-level rise, and other they live together with human beings David (Haley Joel Osment) is a robot created by a team of Cybertronics for the love of forever and the parents. To be accused of being a threat to the child’s bed Swintonrecovered from a vegetative state, David just want to with all their might to become a “real” one in order to get the love of their mom back.

Annie, Annie

Annie_Dia of the Child
Aileen Quinn is Annie, Annie

The style of the music, Annie (Aileen Quinn) is in a girl’s life. Since it has been abandoned by her parents, is still a baby, he’s been living in an orphanage run by the nothing of the kind Agatha Hannigan. Contrary to what you might expect, the little girl, don’t let yourself go through the grief, and ten-year-old, turns out to be a “big sister” of the place, cheering with the rest of the kids in the evenings are difficult, and even with the front of the old woman Hannigan. In addition to this, and in spite of all the schemes to put in place, Annie don’t want to, because they believe that their parents are still alive and will return one day.

