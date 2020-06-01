The day of the Child. Children are the most memorable from the film

The robots were created as human beings, the wise men, the friends of the creatures of the planet, or the owners of a candy factory. This The day of the Childplease remember all young people the characters that we scored at all in any way.

The roles played by children in the movies are always loved by the audience, who turns out to see the world through their eyes. However, in the midst of the hundreds of cartoon characters for the children, there are a few that somehow got etched in the mind of the viewer for all eternity. The It Facts he made a check of this character, so that in the Day of the Child, and don’t miss an afternoon run.

KevinSozinho is in the House

It’s no wonder this is one of the first in the list. Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) was presented to the public in 1990, and since then, it has always filled our screens for the Portuguese people on Christmas, to the delight of some and boredom of others. Be that as it may, the main character of the All alone in the House, Chris Columbus, was one of the names of the character’s most easily recognized by several generations. His plans are brilliant, and frolics in order to protect your home, they remained in the memory of the audience.

It, E. T. – The Extra-Terrestrial

It (Henry Thomas) is a young child who can boast of having experienced an event that none of us are going to experience. When I returned to the house later to pick up the pizza, he finds out a the game tucked away in the shed up the tools. When you get to know the creature, it will quickly form an emotional bond so strong. In between the jokes and the harassment, It is, and the brothers do all they can to ET don’t get caught by the agents of the government, and so you can go back to his home planet.

In The Harry Potter Series, In The Harry Potter Series

A young mage who has survived the curse, “the one whose name cannot be spoken” I couldn’t get out of it. In The Harry Potter Series it was presented to the reading public in 1997, but in 2001 it came to the screen in order to be one of the children, the most famous in the world of the film. After losing their parents, and spend their childhood was terrible, with her uncle and aunt, Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) is taken to a school for magic, Hogwarts. In between the adventures, the challenges, and, in conjunction with the friends of Ron (Rupert Grint), and The series (Emma Watson), learns the secrets of magic, and the story of his own.

David, Artificial Intelligence

The character comes from the mind of Steven Spielberg, from a design by Stanley Kubrick on the possibility of creating machines with emotions. After the planet Earth has been dominated by the rise of sea-level rise, and other they live together with human beings David (Haley Joel Osment) is a robot created by a team of Cybertronics for the love of forever and the parents. To be accused of being a threat to the child’s bed Swintonrecovered from a vegetative state, David just want to with all their might to become a “real” one in order to get the love of their mom back.

Annie, Annie

The style of the music, Annie (Aileen Quinn) is in a girl’s life. Since it has been abandoned by her parents, is still a baby, he’s been living in an orphanage run by the nothing of the kind Agatha Hannigan. Contrary to what you might expect, the little girl, don’t let yourself go through the grief, and ten-year-old, turns out to be a “big sister” of the place, cheering with the rest of the kids in the evenings are difficult, and even with the front of the old woman Hannigan. In addition to this, and in spite of all the schemes to put in place, Annie don’t want to, because they believe that their parents are still alive and will return one day.

The brothers of the von Trapp, Music is at the Heart of

The seven brothers are the most famous film music. After losing their mother to the von Trapp’s are built by their father, captain von Trapp, as well as they are members of the navy. Providing young children a very complicated one, in part because they haven’t received the love of the father, and the seven children they eventually made it through the song, Maria, the new governess. In Austria, you begin to feel that the government is in the interior, and the children re-connect with the father, and together they seem to defy the regime over the music.

Charlie Bucket, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

A child who accomplishes the dream of so many others, of becoming the owner of a chocolate factory. Created in the midst of a family that is poor, Charlie (Freddie Highmore) receives every year, a candy bar, Wonka on his or her birthday. However, the owner of a large factory, a spear with a strange promotion: in five out of his Bar Article was placed in the invitations of gold, which they give, to those who find them, and the right to enjoy a day at the factory. After much effort, He finds the last ticket, and the party, with the help of his grandfather, in a sweet adventure that can brighten up any day for a child.

She is, She is, to Scatter the Embers

If there is a film that has inspired generations to embrace the things that make us unique, and it was, without a doubt, She is, to Scatter the Embers (1996), and the famous adaptation of the work of Roald Dahl. She is (Mara Wilson) has an extraordinary intelligence, however, misunderstood by the adults around them. Whether at school or in the family, the girl sees itself faced with the injustice, seeking to take refuge in the passion for reading. However, with the help of Miss Honey (Embeth Davidtz), one arrives at the level of diplomacy. She is lost in the fear, and decides to prove to the tyrants with whom they live with a little bit of their own medicine. Danny DeVito does an excellent job of bringing the fantasy world’s own childhood on the big screen.

