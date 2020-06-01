The director comments on the rumor about a romance between Diana and the Woman, the Cheetah, in Wonder Woman 1984

After numerous rumors have emerged on the internet that there was a possible romance between Diana/Wonder Woman (Gal Gadotand the new Women-Leopard print (Kristen Wiig) in the still brand new Wonder Woman 1984director Patty Jenkins you decide to talk about.

In an interview with the magazine SFXJenkins has denied the rumours, but says he liked the idea.

“I don’t think that would have happened in another scenario. But, since this is clearly about the return of Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) the whole story is about him. It’s a love story with Steve. Diana, you don’t have space for two”

Yet, there is a lot of information about the plot, but you already know that Kristen Wiig it will be the bad guy, Barbara Minerva, the Female Leopard, and Pedro Pascal you will be the villain, Max Lord.