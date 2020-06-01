The employees of Louis Vuitton, color to window like a symbol of hope

It is a fact that the world is facing a time filled with questions and changes due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus. However, even in such a scenario, it is possible to hold out hope. In order to demonstrate a desire for better days to come, Louis Vuitton has prepared for the action, The Rainbow Project. As part of this initiative, the employees in the different countries that graced the shop windows of the stores of the brand. The symbol chosen was that of the rainbow.

Louis Vuitton As Well As The Marketing/

The shop windows were decorated with designs that are hand-glued on as patches or display on screen technology. The authors are all employees of the Louis Vuitton and his sons. The vibrant colors make the environment relaxing and cheerful.

“In 1925, Gaston-Louis Vuitton, she wrote: ‘Let’s turn the street into a space of joyful’. Today, the tradition is to showcase the creative from Louis Vuitton ensures a standing invitation to the spirit of the traveler. To the extent that the selected stores will begin to reopen all over the world, in rainbows designed by the children and staff to serve as beacons of hope for welcoming you during this uncertain time,” said the the house at Instagram.

The project, which will take place between may and June, which includes stores in cities like Madrid (Spain), Paris (France), Frankfurt (Germany), Rome (Italy), Toronto (Canada), Vienna (Austria) and Zurich (Switzerland). Each of the boutique it was decorated in a way that is personalized.

window display by Louis Vuitton
The iconic avenue des Champs-Élysées, in the heart of France, could not be left out

window display by Louis Vuitton
The boutique in the Place Vendôme in Paris, it also comes

window display by Louis Vuitton
The façade decorations in Madrid, Spain

window display by Louis Vuitton
The façade of the PHILIPPINES in the city of Zurich, Switzerland

window display by Louis Vuitton
The gallery of Louis Vuitton of Milan, Italy

window display by Louis Vuitton
The details of the artwork

window display by Louis Vuitton
The space in the LV, and the Via Montenapoleone in Milan, also joined in the project

window display by Louis Vuitton
The store in Rome, Italy

window display by Louis Vuitton
Louis Vuitton luggage in Toronto, on, Canada

window display by Louis Vuitton
The intervention in Vienna, Austria

window display by Louis Vuitton
The shop is in Franfkurt, Germany

Since the end of the 19th century, showcases the artistic part of the universe, Louis Vuitton. The talks have become a tradition in the company. Recently, the head office of the the labelin the French capital city, has been coloured by the artist, Luckylefthand.

The panel is of 280 square meters, brings together 14 paintings, done with acrylic paints to shade in various ways. With a focus on designs for hands designer the graphic was inspired in the aesthetic of the late 1960’s and 1970’s.


To remind you, in the gallery:

artist's panel paintings inArtist Luckylefthand – Louis-Vuitton

Luckylefthand he was invited by Louis Vuitton to decorate the head office of the company, in the capital of the French

The result is a dynamic and lively

The result is a dynamic and lively

The result is a dynamic and lively

The goal is to bring hope and happiness to those who pass by the site

The goal is to bring hope and happiness to those who pass by the site

Luckylefthand have used acrylic paints in shades varying

Luckylefthand have used acrylic paints in shades varying

There are 14 windows that received the same number of his paintings), forming the extended panel,

There are 14 windows that received the same number of his paintings), forming the extended panel,

Even separated into different areas, the hands of a large and vibrant together

Even separated into different areas, the hands of a large and vibrant together

The paintings will also complement each other in order to form the word "love" (love)

Collaborated With The Rebecca Ligabue



