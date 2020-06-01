The employees of Louis Vuitton, color to window like a symbol of hope

It is a fact that the world is facing a time filled with questions and changes due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus. However, even in such a scenario, it is possible to hold out hope. In order to demonstrate a desire for better days to come, Louis Vuitton has prepared for the action, The Rainbow Project. As part of this initiative, the employees in the different countries that graced the shop windows of the stores of the brand. The symbol chosen was that of the rainbow.

The shop windows were decorated with designs that are hand-glued on as patches or display on screen technology. The authors are all employees of the Louis Vuitton and his sons. The vibrant colors make the environment relaxing and cheerful.

“In 1925, Gaston-Louis Vuitton, she wrote: ‘Let’s turn the street into a space of joyful’. Today, the tradition is to showcase the creative from Louis Vuitton ensures a standing invitation to the spirit of the traveler. To the extent that the selected stores will begin to reopen all over the world, in rainbows designed by the children and staff to serve as beacons of hope for welcoming you during this uncertain time,” said the the house at Instagram.

The project, which will take place between may and June, which includes stores in cities like Madrid (Spain), Paris (France), Frankfurt (Germany), Rome (Italy), Toronto (Canada), Vienna (Austria) and Zurich (Switzerland). Each of the boutique it was decorated in a way that is personalized.

Since the end of the 19th century, showcases the artistic part of the universe, Louis Vuitton. The talks have become a tradition in the company. Recently, the head office of the the labelin the French capital city, has been coloured by the artist, Luckylefthand.

The panel is of 280 square meters, brings together 14 paintings, done with acrylic paints to shade in various ways. With a focus on designs for hands designer the graphic was inspired in the aesthetic of the late 1960’s and 1970’s.



Since the end of the 19th century, showcases the artistic part of the universe, Louis Vuitton. The talks have become a tradition in the company. Recently, the head office of the label in the French capital city, has been coloured by the artist, Luckylefthand.

The panel is of 280 square meters, brings together 14 paintings, done with acrylic paints to shade in various ways. With a focus on designs for hands designer the graphic was inspired in the aesthetic of the late 1960's and 1970's.

