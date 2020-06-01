The fans handle that? After the Captain, and Tony is a hero in the Marvel prepares for farewell

The film was a major success and Marvel comics and found that there was an opportunity to expand on this, by compensating for the disappointments that have been in the first two films for Me.

Taika Waititi returns to command Me, Love and Thunder, so you can get to the movies in the year 2022.

In the film, this is a great opportunity for Waititi to finish in the heart of a super hero in the MCU, even assuming that the story will be the introduction of the Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman), a substitute for the Son of Odin in the Marvel comics.

I don’t necessarily have to die, but you can move to occupy a new space that serves as a sort of pension for the life of the hero.

As Thor: Ragnarok has begun something brand-new, there is always the possibility that Marvel is interested in a I the 5, with Chris Hemsworth as the star, and Taika Waititi, in the direction of.

