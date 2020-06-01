‘The fever’, and It Ap-in the centre of Marrakech

RODRIGO FONSECA

With the prestige and high after the elite marathon of the films and the discussions, held in the year 2018, with a tribute to Robert De Niro, and Agnès Varda, and the Festival of Marrakech, go to the latest edition of the 19-29th of November-7th of December and the restless, “The fever” by Maya Da-Rin, on the competition’s official (it’s a long, brazil’s most award-winning year-round), and the filmmaker Kleber Mendonca Filho (“the Nightjar”), on the jury. In the attractions, parallel to the fight for the prize, in the event that the moroccan promises to have one of the leading candidates for an Oscar in the year 2020: “the Story of a marriage”, by Noah Baumbach, one of the contenders for the Golden Lion. It can come in on a more than well-deserved nomination for the award of the Hollywood Scarlett Johansson, who is at the peak of his talent.

After ten years of service to the glorious of the Stars, in the role of Black Widow in the Marvel comics, Scarlett’s good for super-heroism from the side of the fly is the weak point in the figure of an actress in the theater, with Nicole’s in the “Another Story”, a drama that airs on 6 December on Netflix and more. At the end of the long, did the Venice to get to know the talent that to date has not seen the star’s new york-based 34-year-old. A symbol of beauty, fashion and fabrics, Scarlett goes to the bottom of the pit to the affective domain in the new film from director Noah Baumbach (“The squid and the whale”), was born several times over the course of its projection to the media at the Lido. The work of Miss Johansson and actor Adam Driver (the villain, Kylo Ren, he was the grandson of Dath Vader in the “Star Wars”) in this drama about the disintegration of a couple, drew tears and praise from the audience throughout.

“Noah had no idea, when he gave me the script to read from which I was separated (from the French journalist, Romain Dauriac), and that, therefore, he was full of the experience of divorce is to look to the role of Nicole,” said Scarlett at the press of Venice, which is the ovacionou on their arrival at the Palace, the Biennale, which hosted the event. “This is the story of someone who is in a fight for the state, at the end of the novel.

Baumbach talked to the P’s of Pop on the strength of its dialogue, and praised in unison by the crowd in the Lido area, it would not be noticed if you don’t have an actress such as Scarlett’s. “You don’t write an article is almost seven pages for a person to dump it on the screen, if you don’t have a star, like Scarlett,” he said to the officer, who, according to gossip, they’ve built a roadmap on the basis of their own experience of the separation of the actress Jennifer Jason Leigh (“The eight-hated”), with whom he had lived from 2005 to 2013.

In “the Story of a marriage, Scarlett is the star of the stage who left a promising career in the audiovisual sector to be a partner in the creation of the director of the theater, Charlie, a role that can provide the same to the Driver. The struggle of the two for the custody of their child yields to sequences of declarations, which could result in choking.

“As an actress, I am quick to understand the career paths of Nicole’s, but we are all different,” says the actress, who is preparing for his return as a hero to the big screen, by the year 2020, at the head of the long solo of the Black Widow, in the production of in the ranks of the creative to the Marvel universe.