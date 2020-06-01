The pair of Jumanji, will be starring in a new comedy film

According to information from Deadline, the actress Awkwafina, and Karen Gillan will be starring in Shelley, the new comedy directed by Jude Weng. The project is described as a mixture of Girls Are Evil the number of HBO Barry.

The story is set a decade after an embarrassing joke at the prom, which he did with Shelley and Wheeler (Awkwafina) get out of the city, and to harden his heart, turning him into a cold killer. The revenge which threatens to be sweet, and when she learns that his next target is his ex-atormentadora from high School, Dianna’s Park (Left). But when Dianna unexpectedly, he becomes good friends with Shelly, it’s up to her to protect her, ex-the enemy of an opposing team of assassins who have been contracted to kill them.

Shelly does not yet have a date for the premiere have been foreseen.