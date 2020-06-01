The parents of Bebe Rexha had the coronavirus

Bebe Rexha opened in a new interview on ExtraTV! about how she was personally affected by the pandemic coronavirus. She is 30 years old has revealed that her parents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, although, fortunately, they have recovered from the virus.

“They are ill with the coronavirus, and they were very sick for about three weeks, and I was very nervous,” said Bebe buell, who was unable to be with their parents, to take care of them during their illness.

Bebe lives in the Los Angeles area, and I was ready to get in a car and travel across the country, but they told her she couldn’t go on.

“I was thinking of doing the whole way … to take care of them… They were very, very hard not to take my brother and me to go there, but in the end they are better. Finally, they can taste the food again and again. I am very grateful,” she said. “I am pleased that New York city is joining a much better site, and that the east coast is beginning to see the light.”, he said.

In the beginning of the quarantine period has passed, Bebe’s revealed that someone she knew had just died of the virus at the age of 45.

For the account, referred to as the coronavirus, the most important recommendation of the world health organization (World Health Organization), is a quarantine, so that no one is infected, or infect someone else, and that’s why Bebe Rexha ended up placing the order for the fan to be isolated.

The singer, who was in Brazil last year to perform at Rock In Rio, he shared on Instagram, a campaign in which he said: “I’m in the house…’:

“I’m at home by my grandmother, my friends, my family, and my fans,” he said with the poster in it.

Around the world each and every day an increasing number of cases of celebrities being affected by the Covid-19

Preta Gil had contracted the virus after singing at the wedding of Roberto Minelli, and sister, Gabriela Pugliesi.

Fernanda Paes Leme, and the Isabella, and his sister, Ornella Minelli. you also have been infected in marriage.

Schedules, TV production, and releases at the movie theater, and various touring and other special events have been canceled.

The famous campaign around the world by making grants to fight the pandemic.

Editor's note: this information was accurate at the time of this writing.

Hollywood stars, athletes, and members of the royalty, they represent a very small number of the more than 1,000,000 cases of coronavirus recorded in any of the world up to that point. Given the speed with which new viruses spread, they are many of the famous who have become infected, including Tom Hanks, who was the first celebrity to show off their positive results in the tests, the king’s son, Charles, in addition to the brazilian, Di Ferrero, Preta Gil, Dinho Ouro Preto, Leandro Lehart, Scott World, among others. The british prime minister david cameron, and Boris Johnson, it was the first world leader to get it. According to the Centers for disease Control and Prevention of the Disease, “the coronavirus is spread mainly from person to person, with symptoms ranging from fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

The name coronavirus that has been quite pronounced in recent years. He was “baptized” in that way, because it has a structure in the shape of a crown. The virus that causes changes in spontaneous and random, so there is as yet no medication is good enough to fight the disease.

One of the deterrents to more effective counter-COVID-19, is to wash your hands thoroughly, including the back, underside of the nail, and forearm, and use the alcohol gel in the same place, right after the washing. The alcohol in the gel will form a protective layer, and the virus does not survive him, and therefore, it is unable to attach to the surface of the body. Thus, it is avoided to bring the virus to the mucous membranes.

The coronavirus had spread very rapidly in many parts of the world, in addition to a lot of people to be infected, there were a number of deaths. A pandemic (illness, epidemic wide-spread) has acted quickly in the world of the most famous too, being the names of well-known to all of us.

