– The Rock sends a message to the emotional as Kevin Hart, after a car accident

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, has shown support to his brother Kevin Hart is a post-emotional on Instagram after the player suffered a “serious injury in the back in a car accident in California, in the United States, at the beginning of the sabbath, a confirmed Patrol of the state. Eniko Parrish, Hart’s wife, told TMZ that her husband would be just fine,” in a video captured on Monday by the tv station itself.

“Stop messing with my emotions, ” brother,” wrote Johnson on Instagram on Sunday. “We really like to do this together…. I love you, man. Stay strong.” The actor posted a picture of boba fett on the double mount on the camel, which seems to be in the next movie, “Jumanji: The Next Level”.

The stars appeared together in the comedy-action of the friends of Central Intelligence” in 2016, and has since starred “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” in the fall of 2017. Hart even appeared briefly in “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs, & Shaw” was released in August and written by barry Johnson.

Johnson wasn’t the only celebrity to send out a positive message to Hart on social media.

“I just heard that @ kevinhart4real has been wounded today in a car accident in Los Angeles,” he wrote to Bryan Cranston on Instagram. “Let’s all send him positive energy and thoughts of healing. He is a good human being. Get well soon, brother.” Hart and Cranston starred in the drama “The Code” together.

The actor, Terry Crews, tweeted a “Get well, brother,” a Sunday in the late afternoon. “Sending my prayers to Kevin Hart, who most recently was in an accident in the car,” tweeted the rev. Al Sharpton on Monday.

Busta Rhymes tweeted, “Prayers by one of the most amazing people I know. Our good brother, the amazing @ kevinhart4real, desiring to have you, a family of fast recovery, and successful.”

A man identified as Jared Black, he was driving down to Hart and Rebecca Broxterman on the Plymouth Barracuda 1970, at Calabasas when the incident took place. The Black was coming off of a road in the city when he lost control of the vehicle, sending it all the way out to the street and into a landfill, reports CBS Los Angeles.

The Black and Broxterman you were stuck in the car, but Hart was able to get out to the scene of the accident and get medical assistance at a nearby house. He and the driver were transported to nearby hospitals.

Both Hart’s and the driver suffered serious injuries in the back, according to the California Highway Patrol. Broxterman told the authorities that she was hurting, but it went to her “self-aid”, according to a report from the CHP about the accident. The report listed his injuries as “minor”.