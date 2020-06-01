The screen’s Warm, the second displays the ‘ Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 · News from the TV

The heroes of Marvel comics are going to “invade” one more time in the World. The first time in the TV, film Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 is displayed on the display Screen, Hot the next (no. 1), the 22h19 (eastern time). Launched in the fall of 2017, the sequel brings with it new adventures, the team, led by Peter Quill (Chris Pratt). The series still struggles to find his real father.

Now known as the ” Guardians of the Galaxy, Peter, Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) and Groot (Vin Diesel) to travel throughout the world, and they struggle to keep their family together.

While you search for adventures around the area, the team ends up falling into the planet, headed by the mysterious Self (Kurt Russell) who claims to be the father of a Quill. In this quest, the old enemies have become new allies, and your favorite characters from the fans, from the classic comic book, they do appear to help the heroes.

Nominated for the academy award for best visual effects, the film raked in all OF$ 863,8 million. Guardians Of The Galaxy, Vol. 2, is the 12th film in the chronological order in which the films of the super-heroes of the so-called Universe of Film from the Marvel universe.

They are also in the cast, Michael Rooker, Karen Gillan, glenn hughes, Elizabeth Debicki, Pom Klementieff, Chris Sullivan, and Sylvester Stallone. Watch the below trailer:

© 2020 News, TV | no reproduction