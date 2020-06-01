The series, with Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne, the show Performances and a a lot more in November on Amazon Prime Video

The With Amazon Prime he came to Brazil at the beginning of September, and is gradually trying to conquer the domestic market. In the package, it is included in the service, the free shipping on the shop Amazonthe streaming the music, the Prime Musice-books with unlimited, on the Press More …and, by the end of the platform, audio-visual, films, and tv shows, the Amazon Prime Video.

With content that is original and purchased from the Amazon Prime Video has a great book which is ever renewing itself. In this post, we bring to you the brand new has been released on the platform, and it will be released in the month of November.

Among the original series of Amazon, it is the highlight of the premiere for the fourth season of “theThe Man In The High Castle“ that comes from the platform on the day November 15,. The other highlight of the first season of “theCarnival Row, set up for the day November 22,. Directed by Cara Delevingne and Orlando Bloomthe series comes with audio in Portuguese

The other content of that it is also important to note is the “Some of the x-Fenty-Show“. Released last Monday (04), the episode shows a little bit of the show, the performances and the behind the scenes of a new line of lingerie for the Rihanna. A sample of the licensed product, for the Amazon is a “Going on Vacation with Your Ex Celebs“ that goes in to the platform shortly after its display at the MTVon Thursday, at 22h.

Prime Video is available in Latin america for the subscribers With Amazon Primeso R$9,90 for a month now. New customers can sign up for a free 30-day trial. Subscribers can now watch all of the content in the app, Press the Video to Smart TVs, mobile devices, the Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, and on-line. In this application, the users Presses can still download the episodes on your mobile devices and tablets to watch offline.

Below you can check out all of what is to come in the same month on the platform. We have put a brief summary of the contents of the original, and we’ve also added a few trailers in case you are curious about it.

Original Series, Amazon:

Some of the x-Fenty-Show – 04-November

Rihanna is an icon that works with and at the same time, using music, fashion, and beauty. The SAVAGE X FENTY’s SHOW, a new event, visual impact, and that allows us to take a closer look at the creative process of the artist and a businesswoman for their latest line of lingerie. Parts desfiladas by the talents of the amazing and diverse, celebrating all types and sizes, in addition to presenting performances by musical success – at any other place, you will feel so much empowerment!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ACznbUUhbhA

One Child, the Nation – November 08,

After winning the award for best documentary at the Sundance film festival, the directors of the chinese Nanfu Wang Jialing and Zhang to show the devastating consequences of the chinese policy, which allows families to have only one child, and by the middle of the story of the people who have experienced and are still experiencing the situation.

The Man In The High Castle (Season 4) – 15th November

In the last season of the Man in the High Castle will be the scene of war and revolution. The Strength is now a huge rebellion, led by the vision to Juliana Crain (Alexa Davalos) takes on the world a better place. A new wave of black insurgency was the fight against the forces of nazism, and imperialism. With all the fluctuations of empire, the court’s Chief, Takeshi Kido (Joel De La Fuente) will be divided between his duty to his country, and his ties to the family, in the meantime, Reichsmarschall, John Smith (Rufus Sewell), will be attracted to the site, which the Nazis built in to the other world and the tempting possibility of a cross over to a place never before explored.

The sun Run a Marathon – 15 November

The sun Forgler is the best friend of everyone, except for themselves – and their parties, be underemployed, and relationships that are toxic is coming back to bite her. With no money to go to a gym and is very proud to ask for help, the Brit is gone, by the time your neighbor encourages you to run for short distances. Soon, she sets a goal for herself: to run a Marathon in New York city.

Carnival Row (the audio is in Portuguese, available – nov 22

With a killer on the loose and a government that closes the eyes to the deaths of the people of the lower class, Rycroft Philostrate, an investigator, a veteran of the war, and it is the only one who can stop the killings and keep the peace in the local area. However, when the Vignette Stonemoss a fairy boat to get in the Burgue, it forces Philo to come to terms with a past he tries to forget about it.

The Feed – November 22,

Based on the novel by Nick Clarck Windows, and The Feed shows you as a kind of technology that brings people together through the recording, and share a snapshot of each and every human being.

The Report – November 29,

In this thriller based on a true story, an employee, an idealist of the Senate, and leads a research Program of Detention and interrogation by the CIA after the September 11 attack, and discovering just how far the agency has been hiding a secret from the brutal to the american public.

The titles of graduates coming to the service in November

November 03,

Absentia (Season 2)

On November 20,

Cuna de Lobos (Greed)

The family in Front of the in Front of them (7/11, 14/11, 21/11, 28/11)

The Purge (1/11, 8/11, 15/11, 22/11, 29/11

The Brothers De Freitas (4/11, 11/11, 18/11, 25/11)

Going on Vacation with Your Ex: Celebs (7/11, 14/11, 21/11, 28/11)

Live sport this month on streaming –

Thursday Night Football (7/11, 14/11/, 21/11)

Content for kids

Nov 01,

The Alpha and the Omega

Dumbo

November 22,

Costume Quest Christmas Special

The premiere of the movie on Amazon Prime Video this month

Nov 01,

Ace Ventura: The Detective Is Different

Ace Ventura 2: A Crazy guy in Africa

The Legend of Zorro (2005)

Starsky & Hutch – the Justice, in double the

November 02,

Love In The End

November 15,

The Series Is Divergent: Insurgent (2015)

As of November 17,

Cry: