“Top-down”: no, Cameron Boyce, Dove Cameron, don’t feel the need to make a sequel

The story of the “The descendants“it has come to an end after the third film, but when it comes to movies, anything and everything is possible. That is, the chance that the producers of the Disney invest in a sequel, it is not impossible. However, in order to Dove Cameronthe chances of that happening are slim. Although very excited about this chance, the actress said in an interview with ET who do not like the idea of doing this without Cameron Boyce. Actually, it’s easy to imagine that it is quite hard, isn’t he?

“I don’t love the idea of doing this without Cameron. I don’t know what would be the plot, and I don’t know how it would be,” he said. But I love the franchise and I love the [diretor] A [Ortega]I love Disney and all the cast members. I loved that time in my life,” he said. It is worth noting that, in the death of Cameron Boyce it was a shock to everyone, including the cast. The actor, who was diagnosed with epilepsy, had a seizure while he was sleeping on the night of the on the 6th of July, 2019 at the latest. The recordings of the ‘Top 3’ already had done, but because of what happened, with the premiere of the film was cancelled at that time.

But there’s nothing confirmed about a possible sequel to ‘top-down’, Dove Cameron is focusing on his music career at the moment. The young girl released on the 1st of November, the songSo Good“which also won him a clip, quite pretty. The video is almost 1 million views and the trend is only growing. So, in order to not miss any news, just keep an eye on here Purebreak.

Here’s the music video for “So Good”: