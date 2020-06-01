Tour, virtual, exploring their collections, the fashion, the most valuable in the world, 29/05/2020

A lot of work is involved behind the collections and fashion items from around the world. For more details, Google ” Arts & Culture, is offering open access and free of charge to the collections of the most valuable on the planet, ever since Coco Chanel, going for the Carmen Miranda to Balenciaga.

Alceu Penna: the incident of the brazilian

the lustration of Alceu Penna Image: Reproduction

Designer, illustrator, draftsman, and designer, Alceu Penna, launched the trend, and it has influenced generations with her features bold and vibrant colors.

In addition to the designs, fashion the Region has been instrumental in creating a ‘visual image of brazil”, which had stamped them multiple magazine covers in style in Brazil, as in ‘The Cruise’, ‘The Grasshopper’ and the ‘Knit and Crochet’.

The artist has also created many sets and costumes for the shows, the casinos, theatres, film and television, as well as the costumes of the samba schools, estamparias for the textile industry and fashion collections, such as the Office, and the Duke.

You will travel through the following link: https://artsandculture.google.com/exhibit/alceu-penna-o-ilustrador-da-moda-brasileira/5QJyBoQ3UYfCIg

Art and fashion: Collection new YORK Office

The collection of the locker room from the Office in new YORK Image: Reproduction

The MUSEUM has a complete collection of clothing for the Office, with clothes that are created from the collaboration between artists and fashion designers in the 1960’s.

A collection of 79 pieces, that are selected by Pietro Maria Bardi (1900-1999), founding director of the museum, it was donated in 1972 by the Office. In the chemical industry, and the French returned to their synthetic yarns, in Brazil, by means of a catwalk show, editorial, and fashion collections, a strategy that was developed by titus Livy Rangan (1933-1984), the visionary manager of the advertising company.

The clothes are unique pieces, made to measure, and for the promotion of the brand.

You will travel through the following link: https://artsandculture.google.com/exhibit/arte-na-moda-cole%C3%A7%C3%A3o-masp-rhodia/zAIy8-9KE1p4JQ

The photos of Carmen Miranda

The actress and singer Carmen Miranda Image: Reproduction

She was born in Portugal, Maria do Carmo Miranda da Cunha, Carmen Miranda, and became one of the greatest icons of the mass media in the country through his performance on the radio and in the casinos, and the records of their performances in the film and music internationally.

Learn about the history of the artist is available at the Museum of Carmen Miranda, in addition to its impact on the fashion by way of attire, cross-platform, balangandãs, and their participation in film in the city.

The costumes of the Story

An illustration from the Story People Image: Reproduction

Port Edward has devoted himself to the study of dress in the course of his life. The teacher and the researcher to work in the first half of the 20th century, it was an excellent illustrator, and he produced hundreds of watercolors and drawings, many of which have been used as teaching material in their classes.

The National Historical Museum, owner of the collection left by the Story, introduces the characters and floats that are created for it. A collection of Sophia’s People with more than 6 billion documents, including costumes for film and theatre, their classes, the dress code for publication in newspapers and magazines.

You will travel through the following link: https://artsandculture.google.com/exhibit/figurinos-de-sophia/MAKC9qiAlNptIQ

Chanel Modern

The fashion designer Coco Chanel Image: Reproduction

More so than any other designer of the 20th century, Coco Chanel has revamped and has adapted to the fashion of the principles of the utility, and integrity of the material.

Its emphasis is on the functionality of the clothing, the sports, and their places in the men’s fashion, as well as that of military uniforms and service, burst styles and practices which are typical of the dresses of the haute couture. Practical and functional, her clothes are designed with applications for the life-styles in games.

His collections of t-shirts, skirts, dresses, blouses, and cardigãs, the band released the women on the pretext of dressing up for an occasion or for a specified time.

You will travel through the following link: https://artsandculture.google.com/exhibit/coco-chanel-modernismo/7QKCy_v7yDpuIg

Schiaparelli and the Surrealist movement

The work of fashion designer Elsa Schiaparelli Image: Reproduction

The fashion designer Elsa Schiaparelli, was a tease who liked to challenge the concepts of traditional clothing. She has worked within the confines of the traditional tailoring, but he played with silhouettes, the classic, adding in details of the revolution, such as prints, embroidery, embellishments, or unusual materials, which have made their clothing in the original declarations of the fashion industry.

These details, which will appear as interventions in the world, and often humorous, inviting the viewer to look and look again and again. The mounting of the movement with the body, and representations of the body have created the first naturally occurring in the world of fashion.

You will travel through the following link: https://artsandculture.google.com/exhibit/schiaparelli-e-o-surrealismo/1QLSabXbe04rJw

The wardrobe of Queen Sirikit, which was created by Pierre Balmain

The dresses of the Queen, Sirikit, designed by Pierre Balmain Image: Reproduction

In honor of the anniversary of the 7th cycle, 84 years old of Queen Sirikit on the 12th August 2016 at the Queen Sirikit Museum of Textiles” organized by the “Fit For A Queen’, an exhibition focusing on the working relationship of 22 years, between His Majesty and the French fashion designer Pierre Balmain.

The exhibition offers visitors the opportunity to see more than 30 of the night’s most fashionable day of the gala, and also the cocktail dresses of the Queen Sirikit, in addition to the accessories worn with these outfits and a variety of bags custom Louis Vuitton luggage. The majority of these pieces have never been exposed to before.

Cristóbal Balenciaga: the experience of the luxury

A collection of pieces from Cristobal Balenciaga’s Picture: Getty Images

Cristóbal Balenciaga revolutionized the concept of fashion. For him, perfection was a must, and the extraordinary technical skills that facilitated the task. As a result of his or her personality, innovative, turned to the simplicity and purity of form.

Cristobal Balenciaga deserves the title of “The Master,” because of their ability to be ahead of its time, creating a whole new language, and look for the silhouette of a woman. In addition to this, you can take a tour via Street View at the Museo Cristóbal Balenciaga.

You will travel through the following link: https://artsandculture.google.com/exhibit/crist%C3%B3bal-balenciaga-a-experi%C3%AAncia-do-luxo/JQLip5M31W1sJg