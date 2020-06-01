True, Stormi, and Chicago are pretty much triplets in a photo of Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jennerwhich had what is the favorite food of the Stormi Webster, we posted a number of clicks of the iconic on Instagram of her daughter with the material True To Thompson’s and Chicago And The West. In this photo Stormi, True and Chicago they are sitting on the mini chairs, and even make use of outfits match.

“The complex”wrote to the owner of the Performing Crafts. Khloe Kardashianthe mother of the True, observed: “My girls”, accompanied by the emoji of a heart. It already Kim Kardashian he said: “My babies -“.

Born just months apart, the next generation of the Kardashians-Jenners have always been close, and they spent hours together, even before they can crawl. “I definitely feel like we’re more connected now”said Kim to E!. “All the kids want to hang out together. It is an experience that is quite different now. It’s a lot of fun”.