Why are the eyes of Henry Cavill, are black in The Witcher? Here’s the real reason

In addition to the black eyes, the look of Geralt seemed to be the most aggressive. What is happening is that the character, Henry Cavill, was struggling under the effects of the potion.

In video games, and books, the different powders are presented. Geralt can choose either one as you need it – to win, for the time being, various powers and feelings.

Because of the transformation they go to become wizards and witches, these characters can take the potion at all. Meanwhile, a human would have died trying to make this kind of “medicine”.

In the plot, in question, in the eyes of Geralt, are black, because the pupils of it dilataram completely. So that he can see better in the dark, and that combined with the setting of the opening scene.

With the expansion of the universe of the Witcher in the 2nd season, it may be that this point will be further explored.

