Wonder woman will have sexual tension with the villain in the new movie

The first feature film of Wonder Woman has been a real public and critical success, grossing at the box office at the end of the ticket for the cinemas, for a total of$ 821,8 million (Us$ 4,38 billion.

As a result, it didn’t take long for Warner Bros. and DC Comics oficializassem a follow-up, entitled Women’s Experience in the 1984, which won’t happen this year.

With the release of the film has already started and is full steam ahead, and new information is coming out, with the passage of time, and it’s a surprise, unexpected, was revealed recently.

Gal Gadot, the interpreter of the title character, was in an interview for the magazine, which specializes in action movies, and fantasy SFX Magazine, on the side of the costar Kristen de vivo made it, who lives in the new Women’s-Black.

At a certain point in the conversation, it was revealed that there will be any sexual tension between the characters, something theorized by fans since the release of the first trailer.

“Oh, such a thing as a lesbian?”, exclaimed Kristen, to be questioned, and Barbara Ann Minerva (legal name of the villain) I was on a date with Diana Prince, the legal name of the heroine).

“The sexual tension is always there, and I can tell you!”, said the Gal, and it is more straight forward.

It is worth noting that, in the comics, Diana, and Barbara nunc ‘ branch, a full-length novel, or something like that, being a Woman, the Cheetah, including one of the enemy’s most deadly of Women’s Experience.

It is worth noting, too, that the great love of your life, in the character of Steve Trevor, played by Chris Pine in the movie theaters, which, in spite of having died on the first long one will live in the second one, under mysterious circumstances.

Still, Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) will break up with the Woman, the Wonder, the title of the review’s a long one, he of course smart enough.

It seems like there are a lot of questions to be answered in this movie, isn’t it? What is the point of the movie you’re most hoping to see on the big screen?

Wonder woman 1984, is scheduled to arrive in theaters on August 14th. Initially, it will be released in June, but had his debut delayed because of the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

