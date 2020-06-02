A double mastectomy, Angelina Jolie has doubled the diagnostic tests for breast cancer, Health, Medicine

They call it the “Angelina’s”. In a study published in the journal Breast Cancer Research has found that there was, in the year following a double mastectomy, the actress, in a 100% increase in the demand for tests and examinations in the diagnosis of breast cancer.

According to this publication, the increase is attributed scientifically to the role played by the american actress in a wake-up call to the disease.

In 2013, Angelina Jolie announced publicly that he had done a double mastectomy, esclarendo it’s the genetic test on the mutation of the BRCA1 gene was positive, which would significantly increase the likelihood that you will suffer from the disease.

At the time, Jolie said that the decision to disclose, in the case of publicly-was meant to inspire other women to fight back against the disease.