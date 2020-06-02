A new book in the saga of “the Hunger Games” on the shelves

Jennifer Lawrence, lives Katniss Everdeen in the movie “the Hunger Games”, based on the book of Suzane Collins ‘ (Photo: Disclosure)

Just waiting for all the fans of the Hunger Games! The hit series reached its fourth book, reaching the mark of 500 thousand copies sold in only one week of pre-sales in the united states. In Brazil, the information will be in book stores on November 19.

“The Song of the Birds, and of Serpents”, by Suzanne Collins, it’s the story that returns to the universe that is set in the fictional Panem, a United States-reformulated and is dystopian, which is divided into districts, and is backed up by the violence of the dictatorial government.

The new plot takes place in the event of the 10th Hunger Games, and 64 years before the trilogy of “the Hunger Games” (2008), “On fire” (2009) and “The Hope” (2010), and takes on the role of a young rebel Katniss to keep up with the journey of Coriolanus Snow, an 18-year-old.

In the Capital city, as he prepares for his chance of glory in the role of the mentor in the Games. The once great home, the Snow goes through hard times, and the fate of it relies on the low chance of Coriolanus to be able to charm, deceive, and manipulate it to their fellow students, to be able to mentor the tribute to the winner.

However, luck is not in your favor. He has been given the task of humiliating the mentor, the girl tribute from District 12, it was the worst of the worst. The fates of the two are now connected, and every choice that Coriolanus make you can lead to success or failure, triumph or ruin.

In the arena, the battle will be deadly. The outside of the arena, Coriolanus begins to cling to the now-doomed girl, a tribute to you, and you must weigh the need to follow the rules, and the will to survive no matter what the cost.

“The Hunger games” was a huge success, selling over 100 million copies worldwide and grossed a box-office billion dollar, with its four feature films.

The cast included the actors Jennifer Lawrence (Katniss Everdeen), Josh Hutcherson (hunger games are Their’s) and Liam Hemsworth (Gale Hawthorne) in the roles of the main characters.