A photo of Jennifer Aniston in the nude is up for auction to help the fight against the Coronavirus

Jennifer Aniston (Source: Reproduction)
Jennifer Anistonthe eternal Rachel FRIENDSsupported the photographer Mark Seliger after that, it was revealed that he would be auctioning a sexy photo of the actress totally naked.

The star, the 51-year-old is excited to be in the portrait, the nude, in black and white, put it in an auction for a good cause. The photo is iconic and was taken in 1995, when She was still in the 1st season of the sitecom.

Photographer Mark Seliger has ensured that all regions of the state, intimate to be hidden in a smart way. She wore her hair, which became her signature in the ‘ 90s.

Sharing the news on her official twitter account on the InstagramJennifer Aniston has posted a video of Mark working in the studio, as well as a second image of the famous photo:

“My dear friend, @markseliger if you join the @radvocacy and @christiesinc to auction off 25 of his pictures, including my man️- for the sake of the relief of the COVID-19…,” she wrote in the post.

“100% of the proceeds from this picture will be used for the @NAFClinicsan organization that provides free diagnostic tests for coronaviruses, and customer service all over the country for the medical need.”



