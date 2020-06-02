Action: Emma Stone and the director of the La-La-Land can get together at the premiere of the season – 15/07/2019

Emma Stone’s look in on a meeting with the director, Damien Chazelle, who is the commander in the performance winner of the academy award in music, La-La Land: Singing to the plants. At this time, according to the web site of the Variety, the duo will be collaborating on the film’s Design.

The new feature is going to take place in the 1920s in Hollywood, and Chazelle intended to taser the golden age of the earth, from the movie back in a big way. The chief is behind the biggest budget of his career, and is currently evaluating proposals from Lionsgate, and Paramount.

The details of the plot are still shrouded in secrecy, but it’s However suggested that This will happen during the transition from silent films to the talkies, and it will be a mix of characters, real and fictional.

At the moment, Chazelle’s still working on a new series for the Nettlix entitled to The Eddy. The director intends to start shooting at Them, after the end of the production for the streaming service.