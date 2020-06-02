Actress Halle Berry and ask for help to the lord, the 81-year-old who had a store in depredada during the protests in the us – Monet

+



Actress Halle Berry (Photo: Instagram)

Halle Berry has used its enormous influence to help a family in distress after her clothing store was looted and burned in the protests this weekend in Los Angeles. The actress and the 53-year-old has made a blog post about the situation is drastically different Harounian, an immigrant from the 81-year-old, who has lost everything in her store on Melrose that has been destroyed.

She asked her followers to donate to and a link collection that is created to cover the costs of restoration of the premises. “A father is an immigrant and businessman, 81-year-old, Ned, Harounian, have you had your shop in Melrose, plundered, and burned at the end of the week,” she wrote on Twitter. “He immigrated in 1985 and then, 30 years ago, he laid down his life for his business and for the community,” she said, adding, “the jewels of his wife, recently deceased, were also stolen”.

Los Angeles – ” I know things are crazy right now, but I hope that we can all take a minute to help this man!”, the actress said, disclosing that the son of Ned’s, had set up a campaign on GoFundMe. Other companies and government agencies in both Los Angeles and in other major cities in the united states have been looted in the midst of the protests over the death of George’s Career, 46-year-old in Minneapolis. He died after a white policeman pressed a knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes, and two minutes after it had stopped to take a breath.