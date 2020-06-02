After a 30-year career, Jennifer Aniston reveals that he is living in the most “rewarding creative”: “Ready to bloom”

A thirty-year career, but this is only the beginning of the day… Jennifer Aniston is very optimistic about his future. In a recent interview with The New York Times, and our eternal Rachel Green from “Friends” prove to believe that you are still just starting out in her profession as an actress, and promising to be more than a memorable character.

According to the star, in spite of the years, over the years, she had never felt so accomplished about it recently. “I’m going on what I feel is one of the periods of the most satisfying, creatively, of my life”.pointed out to her. “Really… I’ve been doing this for thirty years, and I feel as if I’m about to really blossom”said the actress. And this sticky situation can become even more powerful!

In spite of having lived in to different stages in one’s career, Aniston is determined to push the boundaries and go beyond all that has been done. “It has taken time for me to reach where I am today, and I put a lot of effort into my work… Have I missed it. I’ve had success. ‘ve produced. I, you know, I’ve been around. I’m still here.”has expressed her full determination of your goals.

Going to the premiere of his new work for the show “The Morning Show”, thankfully, and she told me that it was never the victim of any harassment that takes place in the narrative, in that she’s the anchor of a news program. In the meantime, She has revealed that they have experienced something that is also a severe gender bias.

According to her, this type of behavior is very common in the world. Agents. Them. To find out what this guy has done versus what he did!”, exemplify the artist’s work. The telinhas, the co-host of the character, you will be fired because of a sexual misconduct with co-workers, being in it makes it a perfect fit for the entrance of the character of Reese Witherspoon (who is not on the Characters from ‘Friends’).

Even though it has never seen something that extreme as well, She identifies with her role in the tv series. “It has a similarity with my life.”, she told herself. In this respect it can be seen on the times that Aniston just wanted to act naturally, with no reputation on your side. “For me, I can relate to in ways, I feel like, when you don’t want to be seen with you, you don’t want to get out of the house, and you just want to scream, and you don’t want to walk on the red carpet”, vented.

“I don’t want to stand behind a podium, and I don’t want my picture taken, so I just want to cry now. Do you know?”he said. But I understand that it is very far from being a step away from that… and that’s not always a bad thing. In the next few years to come to a more red carpet – of course-to celebrate the victories of the possible Emmy’” s”, and “the Public”!