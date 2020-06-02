All I Awards in the Year 2020: the Music of Lady Gaga, and Ariana Grande, TINI, Sebastian Yatra, using css to style radiobuttons and CNCO and How to be a G, and Nicki Minaj are among those listed in the Feat of the Year, check it out!

In the early morning of today, Monday (01), began voting on the award All Information Awards In The Year 2020 on the website All the Information. The singer Anitta, is well-suited to this year, and it appears to be on the list of nominees with 4 nominations.

One of the categories of music, the most talked about is the Hit to the National, because it brings together some of the collaborations, the greater the impact on the music during those months, one of them being the “Rain On Me”, Lady Gaga, and Ariana Grande, who rose to the top of the stop on the Billboard Hot 100 today. Check out the below tracks:

Feat of the Year

10,000 Hours, Dan + Shay, Justin Bieber’s

Alone, Pt. II – Alan Walker & Ava to the Max

Bellaquita (Remix) – Dalex feat Lenny Tavárez, Anitta, Natti Natasha Farruko, Justin Quiles

Like So – using css to style radiobuttons in ft. CNCO

Me – generator sets running feat. Liam Payne

Oye – TINI, Sebastian Yatra

Rain On Me – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

Tusa – How Do You Nicki Minaj

Voting for the awards take place on the site for All the Information, and allowed each user to vote only once per day, and it ends on the 12th of may. This year, the one who leads the list of nominees is Anitta, who appears on the list with 4 nominations.