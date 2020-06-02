Angelina Jolie asks for an end to the conflict in the country and a solution to the humanitarian crisis

The special envoy of the United Nations envoy Angelina Jolie asked on Sunday and put an end to the immediate hostilities in the country, and to find a permanent solution to a war that has caused the worst humanitarian crisis of our time.

“The international community has been shamefully slow to act to put an end to the crisis in the country. We have seen the situation deteriorate to the point that they are on the verge of starvation, and the worst cholera epidemic in decades,” said Jolie.

“We have seen the situation deteriorate to the point where it is on the verge of starvation, and the worst cholera epidemic in decades

The war in the Yemen, between the forces of pro-government and a coalition led by Saudi Arabia, to the rebels in Huti, backed by Iran, and that in the year 2014 and 2015, which took over vast areas of the country, including the capital, sana’a.

The conflict has resulted in the deaths of nearly 10,000 peoplethe majority of the civilians, which has caused the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.

In addition to the case of the famine, the population suffers of diseases such as cholera.

In this instance Angelia Jolie) is currently in South Korea, where he thanked the authorities and the civil society to support refugees in Yemen.

Jolie had a meeting with the minister of Justice Park Sang-ki, which is responsible for the refugees, and commended the republic of Korea for the country’s help to half-a-million yemenis who have arrived on the tourist island of Jeju, in may.

The High Commissioner of United Nations for Refugees (UNHCR), Filippo Grandi, visited the republic of Korea in October, in order to express his appreciation for the solidarity shown by the people of south korea.

Many south koreans have made generous individual contributions to the refugees and to the UNHCR.