Angelina Jolie shines with her children in the first, the English of ‘Maleficent: the Mistress of Evil’ – the one Who

Angelina Jolie he shone with all the children in the first English Maleficent: the Mistress of Evil. On the red carpet, the actress posed on the side of the Hotel, Zahara, Shiloh and Knoxfour of the six children from his relationship with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

For the event, Angelina chose a white dress with a hood, and applications of gold and silver Ralph & Russo. The twins, Vivienne and Knox chose basic pieces, while in Shiloh, she followed her style is tomboy. Zahara, on the other hand, has shown that it follows the like, more brightness, and has invested in an outfit for the gala, black.

Elle Fanning that, together with Angelina Jolie, the star of the film, also attended the event. The two actresses posed side-by-side at the premiere in London, and the view looks stunning.

The film is a sequence of Disney’s success in 2014, in which she plays the lead character, Maleficent, telling the story of the villain from the princess Aurora, in The Sleeping Beautylived by Fanning.

For the ones living in a relationship of a step-mother and god-daughter on the big screen, which is more like a mother and child, often questioning the role of the villain, which is often attributed to the Malevolent in the fairy tales. The film arrives in the brazilian cinemas on October 17th.

The film will be Maleficent, and her god-daughter Aurora to begin testing their complex family relationships. As a result, they have to deal with a proposal of marriage, and more and more active in the queen of the Woods (Michelle Pfeiffer) in the life of the city. Robert Lindsay king, John e Harris, Dickinson plays prince Phillip.

